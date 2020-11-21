Richard Charles Snow Buys 95,364 Shares of finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) Stock

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) insider Richard Charles Snow bought 95,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £21,933.72 ($28,656.55).

Shares of FCAP stock opened at GBX 22.80 ($0.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. finnCap Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.63 ($0.32).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

