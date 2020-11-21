Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $46,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

