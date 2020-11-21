RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) Insider Acquires £116,514.50 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) insider James Leigh-Pemberton acquired 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) per share, for a total transaction of £116,514.50 ($152,226.94).
RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) stock opened at GBX 1,948 ($25.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,886.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,761.74.
About RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L)
Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.