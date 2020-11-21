RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) Insider Acquires £116,514.50 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) insider James Leigh-Pemberton acquired 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) per share, for a total transaction of £116,514.50 ($152,226.94).

RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) stock opened at GBX 1,948 ($25.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,886.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,761.74.

About RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

