Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Isaac Woods Sells 297 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $247.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

