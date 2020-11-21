Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $70,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $405.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

