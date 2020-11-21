Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $60,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

ROST opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

