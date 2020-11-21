Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Ross Stores stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,437 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

