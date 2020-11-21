Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.83.

ROST stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

