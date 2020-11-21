Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.