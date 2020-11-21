Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €145.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

ETR:DB1 opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €151.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

