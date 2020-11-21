Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $153.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

