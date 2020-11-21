Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to $13.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NWHUF. Scotiabank raised their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

