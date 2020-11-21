Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAPMY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Saipem from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saipem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Saipem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SAPMY opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

