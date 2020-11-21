Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.35 ($49.83).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €37.88 ($44.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.64.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.