Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 200 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 229.56 ($3.00).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 157.85 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

