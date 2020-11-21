Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.76 ($7.96).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Tuesday. Schaeffler AG has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.19.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

