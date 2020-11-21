Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

SRRK opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

