Scotiabank Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$14.75

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$13.71 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.19.

In related news, Director Robert Earl Dickson sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$313,234.03. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,730.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

