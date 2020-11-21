Scott Mendel Sells 3,987 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Scott Mendel sold 4,532 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $64,082.48.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.37 million, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 3.23. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

