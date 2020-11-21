(SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. (SDXAY) has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

