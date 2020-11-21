(SDXAY)’s (SDXAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. (SDXAY) has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

