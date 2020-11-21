SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.95.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $332.01 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $339.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.7202 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

