SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,778 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 170.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 52.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

In related news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $3,332,217.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 278,701 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,510.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.