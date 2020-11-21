SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Energizer worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -257.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

