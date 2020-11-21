SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $94.97 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

