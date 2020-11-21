SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Up 8.8%

SG Blocks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBX) shot up 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.85. 1,870,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,467,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SG Blocks by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

