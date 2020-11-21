Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush cut Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,627 shares of company stock worth $33,530,556. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

