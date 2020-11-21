Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -361.19 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $86.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $209,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $3,408,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,627 shares of company stock valued at $33,530,556. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

