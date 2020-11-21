Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 22,200 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,124 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,983,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,525,000 after purchasing an additional 894,326 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Genpact by 18.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,025,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,014,000 after purchasing an additional 639,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 403.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 635,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 509,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of G stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

