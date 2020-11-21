Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.24. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

