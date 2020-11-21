Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.95.

Shares of CP stock opened at $332.01 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $339.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.91 and its 200 day moving average is $281.30. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

