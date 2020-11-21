Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Deere & Company by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.11. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.24.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

