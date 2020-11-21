Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 103.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 799,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,101,000 after buying an additional 55,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,086. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $114.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

