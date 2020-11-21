Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 232,945 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 426,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

