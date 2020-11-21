Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $177.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $179.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

