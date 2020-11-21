Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stryker by 140.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 282,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $47,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $241.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.72 and its 200 day moving average is $198.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

