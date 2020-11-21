Shelton Capital Management Sells 371 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average of $214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

