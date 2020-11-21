Shelton Capital Management Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $424,272.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at $452,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $103,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,810 shares of company stock worth $28,696,488. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $280.35. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.73 and a 200 day moving average of $223.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.45.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

