Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Experian plc (EXPN.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

Get Experian plc (EXPN.L) alerts:

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,919.52 ($38.14) on Tuesday. Experian plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,993.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,839.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s payout ratio is 49.87%.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, with a total value of £75,607.50 ($98,781.68). Also, insider Ruba Borno acquired 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,988.84 ($24,809.04). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,926 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,234.

About Experian plc (EXPN.L)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Experian plc (EXPN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian plc (EXPN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.