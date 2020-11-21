Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

BOO has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 374.55 ($4.89).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 304.78 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 319.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18. boohoo group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In related news, insider Neil James Catto purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

About boohoo group plc (BOO.L)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

