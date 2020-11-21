Short Interest in Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Drops By 28.4%

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the October 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AOLS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

