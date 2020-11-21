Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SND. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Smart Sand stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.80. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 177.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

