Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.3% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 43.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 12.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA opened at $172.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $178.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,585 shares of company stock worth $5,985,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

