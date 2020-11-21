Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%.

SONO stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,319.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,552. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

