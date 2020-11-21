Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

SONO opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Equities analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,319.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

