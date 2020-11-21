Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,552. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,080,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,414,000. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sonos by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

