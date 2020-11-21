Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.71. Sonova has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.