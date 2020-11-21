Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

SONVY stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sonova has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.