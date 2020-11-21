Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Deborah Diaz Purchases 1,751 Shares of Stock

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Deborah Diaz acquired 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $20,399.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deborah Diaz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

On Friday, November 6th, Deborah Diaz purchased 1,964 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $19,914.96.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $11.02 on Friday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $268.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.