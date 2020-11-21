Spartacus Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) Quiet Period Set To End on November 24th

Spartacus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 24th. Spartacus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Spartacus Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TMTSU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Spartacus Acquisition Company Profile

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

